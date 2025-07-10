Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: EP on Spencer Reid hopes

For everyone out there who loved seeing Matthew Gray Gubler on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18, it’s time to get realistic about the future. While it would be great to see Spencer Reid turn up again in some capacity moving forward, it does not appear as though that will happen.

In a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Erica Messer made it clear that the upcoming season (which is currently being filmed) is not going to bring the iconic character back: “Sadly, [there are] no plans but hope you enjoyed seeing him when it mattered. It’s what friends do for one another — show up when we really need them.”

So why wouldn’t we see more of Gubler? Well, for starters the actor / writer / director is an incredibly busy guy, and we know that he has an upcoming CBS show in Einstein among other projects. We also do imagine that finding the right story for him is tough because you don’t want to just bring him back for the sake of doing so. It has to be meaningful, and we certainly saw that with the appearance at Will’s funeral.

In the same interview, Messer also does note that Aimee Garcia will also not return next season as Dr. Ochoa, despite being a huge presence in Voit’s life throughout the past several weeks. There is a hefty time jump between seasons, so that does help to make it possible to evolve some of the characters. Odds are there are going to be a number of new characters who eventually come on board, but there is not as much in the way of official news about them yet.

