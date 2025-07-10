Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date hopes

With the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 finale coming overnight, why not go ahead and take a look towards season 19? We know that Paramount+ has already ordered it; not only that, but filming is underway!

There are a number of things about this show that are impressive. However, one of the most interesting is perhaps their ability to be so efficient these days. Ever since the industry strikes of 2023, we’ve seen the cast, crew, and writers work pretty hard to turn seasons around fast. This is why we already have the next season in production; a lot of episodes can be shot quickly, and that gives the streaming service a lot of flexibility when it comes to when to air the next batch.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In theory, it is fun to consider the idea that Criminal Minds: Evolution could be back to CBS later this year. However, we don’t think that this is going to happen. Instead, our general feeling is that winter / spring 2026 is the most likely scenario and even then, we still should be thrilled. Just consider how rare it is these days to get a new season every year with any scripted show! Let’s hope that more specifics will come out in around five or six months.

As for whether or not season 19 will be the show’s last, let’s just cross our fingers and hope not! While Paramount does not release viewership publicly, it does remain our hope that this franchise at least makes it to an iconic season 20. From there, it will at least be more digestible that whatever happens to the show happens. We’re just not interested in saying goodbye to the BAU anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 and what we know so far

What are you most eager to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19, and when do you think we’ll get it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







