Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Is Aisha Tyler returning?

We recognize fully that after this week’s new episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, you may be concerned about the future of one Aisha Tyler. Are we going to see her back as Tara Lewis?

Well, we would say that the following could be a spoiler, but it is hard to consider it that when the show itself shared the news a good while ago!

In a recent post over on Instagram, you can see Tyler alongside the rest of the cast and crew signaling the start of season 19 production … meaning that she is not going anywhere. We recognize that Tara is near death after this week’s episode but clearly, somehow she finds a way to survive.

At this particular point in the series, we tend to think that the real mystery here is going to be, quite simply, how this character ends up getting out of this situation and beyond just that, if the BAU is able to really shut down Voit’s network. The closest thing that we have to a Big Bad outside of him right now is the oh-so-mysterious Disciple, but it is hard to really feel overly attached and/or threatened by this character when there are still some more questions out there. Take, for starters, if they are really just about getting Voit out or if they have their own agenda.

When it comes to Aisha’s own Criminal Minds future, let’s just go ahead and say that we hope she never leaves! While she was not an original cast member, she has also been there a long time and really meshes quite well with everyone else. She’s also become a director on the show alongside a performer, so it gives her a chance to scratch multiple itches at once.

What are you hoping to see from Aisah Tyler on Criminal Minds: Evolution as we move forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

