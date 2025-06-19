Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Tara’

There is really not much we have to say at this point to generate excitement about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8 — just look at the title!

If you have been a part of the CBS-turned Paramount+ show for a while, then you know that installments named after characters are going to be among some of the best and most memorable. We see no evidence that this is going to change. “Tara” is sure to be a showcase of that, as well, but also one that puts Aisha Tyler’s character through some terrible stuff. Just remember for a moment that the character nearly died. Isn’t it inevitable that there is going to be some trauma she wrestles with as a result?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

If you want to get a better sense now of what is coming, be sure to check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8 synopsis below:

Tara is visited by a ghost who helps her get to the root of her relationship issues.

Now, it is very much our hope moving forward that we’re going to be given a chance to see Tara go throw her journey in a fairly methodical fashion, largely because we want to really understand what some of these issues are. We do tend to think personally that she is actually pretty well-adjusted, especially when you consider some of the stuff that she’s gone through over the years. However, there is always a chance that the series can surprise us! She may just be good at masking some of her problems while she is at work.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s Criminal Minds: Evolution episode

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8?

Are you eager to get a big Tara Lewis spotlight at this particular point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







