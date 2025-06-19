Is Aisha Tyler leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution, & is Tara dead?

Is Aisha Tyler leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution following the events of this past episode? Also, is Tara Lewis actually dead?

Let’s just say this for a moment: The end of this week’s new episode are enough to make anyone worried. It seemed like she and Evan were off to meet a lawyer when instead, they found themselves facing off against someone from Voit’s network. She was bleeding out in the closing minutes, and that is enough to make you wonder if she’s not going to make it out of this okay.

Now, if there is any reason to be hopeful at the moment, we tend to think it comes down to the following: There has been no reporting to suggest that Tyler is leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution. Also, it seems like she very much enjoys her job. She’s spoken about it at length, and we do believe that she will be a part of season 19 (which is already in production). Now, here’s the thing to remember: Even if she does survive, that does not mean it is going to be easy. Remember that the next new episode is titled “Tara,” any this show has a history of putting some of their characters through some really harrowing stuff.

If nothing else, we do at least think that we’re not going to wait long to get answers on what is coming; this upcoming hour is going to give us a pretty good chance to dive into that. Are you ready to see some of the chaos and drama that is coming? We’re still not sure that we are, but Tyler deserves this opportunity to shine as a performer.

