Is Outlander new tonight on Starz, season 8 episode 9?

Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? It is hard to blame anyone who wants to see the series shine in its home stretch.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share some news that potentially, not everyone will be that eager to hear. The series is in the midst of a skip week, which the network does often do with some of their hits. It means that May 8 is going to be when the penultimate leg of Jamie and Claire’s journey kicks off and odds are, that will carry into the series finale on May 15.

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Want to learn a bit more about what to expect? Then go ahead and see the synopses for each of these below…

Season 8 episode 9, “Pharos” – Political threats come to a head when an old friend of Claire and Jamie’s goes missing.

Season 8 episode 10, “And the World Was All Around Us” – In the series finale of “Outlander,” Jamie and Claire must protect the home that they’ve made for themselves and trust in the love that binds them.

As some out there may know already, the final episode has shown itself to be one of the most tightly-guarded secrets out there. Multiple endings were shot, and there is no direct basis that is out there from the Diana Gabaldon source material. By virtue of that, we do have to assume that we could be totally surprised and/or highly emotional by what is presented. In general, we are very-much aware of the fact that series finales in television are extremely hard to do. Every person has an idea as to how your story should end, and beyond all of that, the final season of this show has been polarizing to some already.

What do you want to see on Outlander season 8 episode 9, let alone the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for something more as we get closer to the final episodes airing.

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