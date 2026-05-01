Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the finale this week on Apple TV, is there going to be a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3? Or, have we reached the end for this particular saga already?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there is certainly so much more content that could be explored. This is such a robust universe with monsters that are 1) iconic and 2) cross several decades. There are plenty of ways to continue the story long-term, and that is beyond a Lee Shaw spin-off that is slated to happen at some point.

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Without giving anything away from the story of the finale itself, we should note that it definitely does end in a way that suggests there could be more. The ball is basically being thrown in the court now of the streaming service to figure this out. Is it popular enough to keep going? That’s a complicated question, as Apple does not release viewership data for any of their shows. Also, we recognize that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may have a higher threshold to reach versus some others due mostly to the visual effects. It is a popular brand, and that could be enough to help keep it going long-term.

Also, remember this: Apple does not have many franchises that exists in some way outside of their service. Most of their other popular shows are more home-grown, and they may appreciate the opportunity to keep working in a world that has long-term staying power. Time will tell, but our hope here is that we learn, one way or another, about the future over the next few months. We’d be shocked if nothing is decided heading into the fall.

Do you want to see a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3 happen at Apple TV?

If so, are there any specific monsters you would like to be a part of it long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

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