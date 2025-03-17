Severance season 2: What Svalbard mention really means

If you think back to Severance season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there was a curious mention of Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago which is one of the northernmost permanently-inhabited places on the planet. This is where there is seemingly an empathy center for Miss Huang, who is moving forward with her tutelage within the world of Lumon.

So is everything here exactly what it seems? Well, just remember that this is a world in which sometimes, things are always so much deeper than they first appear — and names and places are often chosen for a reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

With Svalbard in particular, it is worth noting that there is no reason to house an “empathy center” in a sparsely populated and heavily remote place. Why take the extra time and expense to see Miss Huang there? Well, we know that Lumon is not above telling lies or using code-names, and this is where we could be looking at said center as a cover for the real truth: Controlling much of the world’s potential agricultural future in the world of an apocalyptic event.

For those who are unaware, Svalbard is home to the Global Seed Vault, a place that houses countless seed samples in the event of a massive loss in crop diversity. If Lumon has managed to gain control of this facility, they find themselves in a position where they can resupply much of the world if need arises … and we tend to think need could arise. This is a company that has already figured out ways to control humans on the job, and even train employees like Miss Huang from a very-young age. They want to be able to dictate the future on Kier’s terms, so the mention of this particular place in the world has to be considered notable. It is a clue as to their interests in dominating much of the known world — and it could signal their own desire to end it and start society anew on their own terms.

Just remember this in the end: Severance is a dark show, and they are more than capable of some shocking and/or terrible things.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Severance and what else is ahead

What do you think that the Svalbard mention really means on Severance season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







