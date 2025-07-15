Is The Snake new tonight on Fox with season 1 episode 5?

Is The Snake new tonight on Fox? After everything that just happened on this past installment with Pastor Jacob, we recognize the desire for more and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where the network is doing something that is honestly quite baffling. There is no new episode tonight! Instead, we are stuck waiting until July 22 to see the series return with more installments … but also a chance for some former contestants to be a part of the show in some capacity.

Want to get a better sense of what is to come? Well, thanks to the network, we have synopses for all of the next three episodes. Take a look below…

Episode 5, “Life Line” – In a twisted test of teamwork, the remaining players must compete in a dunk of doom competition. Existing pacts face a major threat as ex-competitors remain in the snake pit from afar. The ultimate obstacle is loyalty, and with one wrong step – or slither – it’s game overboard in the all-new “Life Line” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jul 22 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-105) (TV-14 D,L,S)

Episode 6, “Bury Your Secrets” – In a twisted test of teamwork, the remaining players must compete in a dunk of doom competition. Existing pacts face a major threat as ex-competitors remain in the snake pit from afar. The ultimate obstacle is loyalty, and with one wrong step – or slither – it’s game overboard in the all-new “Life Line” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jul 22 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-105) (TV-14 D,L,S)

Episode 7, “Nowhere to Hide” – The players compete in a hide-and-go-seek-the-mongoose game that determines the Snake leader for the week. The chaos doesn’t stop there, as more surprises slither all the way to the snake-pit in the all-new “Nowhere to Hide” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Aug 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-107) (TV-14 D,L)

