The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle on Dr. Collins exit

We recognize fully that it is a total thrill to see Noah Wyle and the cast of The Pitt back at work on the second season already. However, at the same time there is a bittersweet element to it that you have to think about already.

Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Collins throughout the first two-thirds of the first season, was wildly expected by fans to be coming back. However, that is not happening and we are left to wonder now if or when she will show up again down the road.

So why in the world did this happen? Well, speaking in a new interview with Deadline, the actor had the following to say about why the actress is no longer around:

“I mean, we’ve all been sort of amused by the speculation about what everybody thinks might be a reason … But truthfully, we loved the actress. We enjoyed having her with us very much. She’s gotten really big and we will miss her.”

It is true at this point that Ifeachor has landed some other gigs, but we do hope that this is a situation where Collins just has the day off. Given that so much of The Pitt just takes place over the course of a given day, that does allow for a lot more flexibility. There are going to be a number of familiar faces from the first season who come back. Meanwhile, there are going to be some other people we are getting a chance to see for the first time. More than likely, keeping things fresh is a big part of the show’s central challenge. It is so much easier said than done.

