The Pitt season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Now that we are officially into the summer, why not have some more conversations regarding The Pitt season 2? Production is underway and by virtue of that alone, we know that we are another step closer to the series actually coming out.

Of course, even with a show with a pretty-quick turnaround like this one, there are still boxes that need to be checked off — and in other words, it is not going to be back on the air in some super-rapid fashion. A little bit of waiting may still be needed.

Here is what we can say at present — while it’s been great getting to see The Pitt dominate headlines in the TV world over the last few months, everything will likely come to a crawl for a while. Since the bulk of the Noah Wyle series is filmed indoors, it is going to be almost impossible to get spoilers from set unless the producers and/or HBO Max choose to actually announce them. Meanwhile, the streaming service has already confirmed that the second season will not premiere until January, making getting more news at this point almost impossible. Our sentiment is that come October or November, we will probably get an official premiere date, with a trailer coming soon after.

We know already that in the second season, ten months will have passed since the chaotic events at the end of season 1. Our hope is that Robby has fought through some of his demons, and with Dr. Langon returning to work after some time away, he is also able to come on board with a new perspective and a much cleaner state of mind.

