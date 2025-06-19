The Pitt season 2: Will Shawn Hatosy be back as Abbot?

With The Pitt currently in production for season 2, it does feel like the perfect time to get more into the future of Dr. Abbot. Is Shawn Hatosy going to be back here?

On paper, it feels fair to say that the actor is a slam-dunk to return, mostly because the character was so popular despite only being in a small portion of the season. We also had a pretty powerful reveal of him in the finale, where we discovered that he was an amputee. There is so much more story to tell but creatively, the challenge here is that if he and Robby are leading separate shifts, they really cannot spend that much time together. How do you bridge that gap?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Deadline earlier this month, Hatosy himself noted that he does not know a whole lot more about the future:

I know nothing. I know exactly what you know. For me, and I’m being selfish, I’ve heard a lot of people talking about their enjoyment of the night shift doctors — to explore that a little bit. That would be kind of cool just because I think it takes a certain kind of person to choose to work nights, and we already know that Abbot’s a little off-center. A world where we see the others, the charge nurse, Shen — this is just me speaking, again. But also if you can imagine the types of patients they would receive at night. Those 11 episodes that I wasn’t there, I was watching it with you guys as a fan, and just so caught up in enjoying it, so I am thrilled, as a fan, to see what they have in store.

So long as we get at least 3-4 more episodes of Shawn on The Pitt, we are going to be happy. Let’s just hope that’s what we see when the series returns early next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Pitt now, including some new characters who are coming on board

What are you most eager to see moving into The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







