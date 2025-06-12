The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Meet Joy, Troy, Emma, & James

With production now gearing up on The Pitt season 2, we are certainly happy to have real news to share! The HBO Max medical drama is adding to the cast moving forward, at least with some new faces you could expect to see here and there.

Of course, one of the great things about the show is that so many things are fluid. These characters could pop in and out throughout the season, or disappear almost as soon as they arrive. It all depends on how the shift for Dr. Robby ebbs and flows.

Here is at least what we can say at present, thanks to a new report from Deadline.

Charles Baker (Breaking Bad, The Blacklist), Irene Choi (Insatiable, Truth Be Told), Laëtitia Hollard (Trauma, Or Monsters All) and Lucas Iverson (Shakespeare Theatre Co.’s Frankenstein).

Charles Baker – The Breaking Bad actor is taking on the role of Troy, “an unhoused man forgotten by most, and a patient in the ED.”

Irene Choi – Meanwhile, the Insatiable actress is “a third-year medical student with strong boundaries and a vast knowledge of medicine that leans toward the macabre” by the name of Joy.

Laëtitia Hollard – Hollard is playing the part of a recent nursing school graduate named Emma, “who some may consider naive.”

Lucas Iverson – Relative newcomer Iverson is James, a fourth-year medical student.

Is everyone from season 1 returning?

We sure hope so but at the same time, we do not think the producers are going to be really eager to share news on that right away. Instead, they may enjoy having the mystery linger for a while. What we know is that season 2 of The Pitt is set over a July 4 weekend, and that it will mark Dr. Langdon’s return to work after his drug-related problem became clear last season.

