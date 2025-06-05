The Pitt season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning something more about The Pitt season 2 between now and the end of June?

First and foremost, we should just say that we’re more than blessed to have the amount of news about the next chapter that we do already. For starters, there will be a sizable time jump between seasons, and the next chapter will be set around a July 4 weekend. This will also mark the same time in which Dr. Langdon is returning to work.

So what other news could come out soon? Well, for starters, do not be super-shocked if we do end up learning more about production this month, or maybe a cast member or two. We imagine that the bulk of people from season 1 are going to be back, but there is a chance that some will be on slightly different shifts.

Now when it comes to a possible premiere date, we do think that HBO Max is targeting a January 2026 start — with that, we do not necessarily anticipate that too many other specifics are going to be coming out in the relatively near future. There is going to be time to get to this later, but the producers and the streaming service both tend to be dead-set on the idea that this should be an annual show. There are so many other ones out there that do force you to wait forever to see what is coming up. That is not the case here, and it really should not be when you think about how it doesn’t have a million different special effects. In the end, it should be able to be pieced together pretty fast.

