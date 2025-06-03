The Pitt season 2: Patrick Ball on Langdon’s future

In the event that you have not heard already, The Pitt season 2 is going to be set on Langdon’s first day back at work — and also a July 4 weekend. The character was at the hospital with drugs in his system throughout the first season. He may not have been fully high in a way where the usage was recognized right away, but does it really matter?

We want Langdon to get better, and one of the reasons for the time jump between seasons is that it will allow him to get the help that he needs. Whether or not he can stay on a clean path still remains to be seen, but the challenges of taking on this story is something that Patrick Ball (who plays Langdon) is eager to do.

To learn a little bit more now all about what could be coming, just check out what the actor had to say per TV Insider — including how he can view the story through a personal lens:

“I’ve been in recovery for three years and most of my friends are in recovery. And so being able to tell that story of what that journey is like would be an incredible gift. It would be really hard … It’s a rocky road [that time] into recovery. So it would be really, really exciting for Langdon. I think it would be really, really special for me.”

It could also be really emotional for viewers — but if Langdon really does get better, maybe inspirational for those who are struggling. The challenge with a series like The Pitt is that you are really just seeing a tiny fraction of a character’s life in a season thanks to the real-time format. Can you really get to the totality of who a single person is?

