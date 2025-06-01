The Pitt season 2: More on the start of filming

If you are not excited already to see The Pitt season 2 premiere, perhaps we should offer up another reason to be? This is a series that clearly knows what viewers loved about the first season and with that, they are not working to stray from it.

One of the things that made the first batch of episodes so great is quite simple: Authenticity and plenty of it. Through the first 15 episodes of the medical drama, you saw just how much they cared about trying to get all sorts of things correct, whether it be the medical jargon or some of how hospitals accurate. Showing that, along with the struggles of all these doctors, are going to be hugely important to whatever the future holds here.

To get a better sense on what is coming, just take a look at what director Damian Marcano had to say to TV Insider:

“I’ve read the scripts, I’ve read the first two already, and our writers will not let you down … I think they have paid attention, and I think we’re going back for just more of what people loved in the first season. We’re not trying to reinvent the show. For my portion of it, I plan to bring the same energy and the same just attention to the detail and to really take care of these characters that I think we can now agree that people have fallen in love with. I don’t want to mess those up.”

Marcano also noted that in about two weeks, the cast and crew are going to be fully back at work — and that is essential for ensuring that the series is ready to go again moving into the new year. We know that for HBO Max, it is essential that this is an annual event.

