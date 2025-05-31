The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle on elevated expectations

We are at this point absolutely thrilled over the fact that The Pitt season 2 is coming — no matter when it premieres, we are going to be thrilled!

Of course, it is fair to say that moving into this chapter of the story, the hype surrounding the show is greater than ever before. Also, doesn’t it have to be? Just remember for a moment that entering season 1, it was easy to say that this would just be “yet another medical show.” Now, however, it is anything other than that. This is not only a legitimate phenomenon, but there is a chance that it generates a lot of attention at the Emmys.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

So is the entire team at The Pitt aware of the new-found expectations thrown upon them? That is 100% the case, but that doesn’t mean that they want to be thinking about it all the time. Just look at what star / executive producer Noah Wyle had to say to People Magazine on the subject:

“You have to almost have it be a non-factor and create the same sense of privacy and same sense of hermetic sealed off, insulated sense of company that we built the first year. I think if we’re successful in that regard, then the storytelling will just roll out.”

Ultimately, it will be hard to match season 1 no matter what, but it does feel like everyone is approaching next season in an organic way. It is going to be set around a July 4 weekend and while a lot of familiar faces will be back, who is to say that they will all be on the same shift?

Related – Be sure to get even more insight on The Pitt season 2, including how much the rest of the cast may know

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 when it does premiere?

How do you think the series is going to live up to what we’ve seen so far? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







