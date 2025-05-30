The Pitt season 2: What all does the cast know?

For those who are currently unaware, The Pitt has already been renewed for a season 2. Not only that, but we anticipate more news soon! Filming should be starting at some point in the months to come, especially if its streaming home (soon to be re-branded as HBO Max) really wants new episodes to air in January or February of next year.

So even though the show is in the midst of an Emmy push right now, that does not mean that the cast has been given a ton of spoilers all about what the future holds.

Speaking on all of this further in a new interview with Variety, here is what Supriya Ganesh (who plays Dr. Mohan) had to say:

I have not seen anything. I’m learning about everything the same way that you are, which is through the grapevine. The only thing I know, same as you, is that it’s set on a July 4th weekend and it’s Langdon’s [Patrick Ball] first day back. That’s the only thing I really know. I mean, obviously, I have hopes and desires and dreams of where things go.

One thing that does at least feel reasonably clear at this point is that all of the various cast members are going to be facing their own challenges when it comes to their characters. There could be a couple of new faces and beyond just that, some people could be on slightly different shifts. Because of there being a time jump, that does leave the door open for at least a slight bit of change here. This is a show that, in one way or another, does need to keep evolving to keep its bar set high.

