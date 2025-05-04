The Pitt season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Pitt season 2 between now and the end of May? There is, of course, much to discuss here!

First and foremost, though, why not start with a reminder? If you have not heard for whatever reason, you are going to see another chapter of this story down the road — you don’t have to worry about that and it is quite nice! The Noah Wyle medical drama because one of the surprise smash hits of the winter TV season, and we tend to think that there is a chance to build on this here. Our general sentiment at the moment is that you are going to see episodes start filming this summer, and with that, the plan is to bring it back in early 2026.

Because of the timeline that we’ve already noted here, it is our general feeling that we aren’t going to get an exact premiere date anytime soon and honestly, that’s okay! The most important thing that you have to remember is that Max seems to be committed to a quick turnaround and that in itself is exciting.

Will there be some big changes as we move forward?

Well, there could be a couple of new characters, but we also do not think that anyone involved on The Pitt is eager to radically alter anything. Most of the doctors from season 1 will likely be back in some capacity, even if their shifts do not line up perfectly with Robby. It has already been confirmed that the season will be set over a Fourth of July weekend, and that means that there is potential for a very busy emergency room.

