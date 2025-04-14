The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Are there new faces ahead?

We do know that The Pitt season 2 is already in development at Max, with the hope here is for it to premiere at some point next year.

With that, what exactly is it going to look like? For starters, you are going to see a ten-month time jump, with the story being set around a Fourth of July Weekend. Not only that, but you are also going to see Langdon return to the hospital at around that time. Will he be doing better following his recovery? We certainly hope so.

As for the cast, it does feel like the majority of familiar faces from the first season; yet, at the same time, some newcomers at the same time. That makes a good bit of sense due mostly to what happens in real-life hospitals — and this show strives for realism perhaps more than anything else.

To get a little more insight on what is to come, just take a look at what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

We’re going to stick with the day shift next season just for a number of reasons. Eventually, maybe we’ll go to a night shift, but that would be down the line. We may see some new people. I think that’s the nature of the hospital, that there are always people that come and go. We’ll see some of the regulars and we’ll probably introduce some new people as well. Not everyone works the same shift every week, so we may see some new people and some others who we’ve come to know might not be working that shift, but it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good.

It is going to be hard for The Pitt to top everything that we had a chance to see the first season — yet, isn’t seeing them try a good part of what makes the show so fun?

