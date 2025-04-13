The Pitt season 2 spoilers: How big of a time jump is ahead?

For anyone out there who wants a little more insight on The Pitt season 2, there is a lot of to be said in terms of the setting alone.

First and foremost, let’s just issue a quick reminder that the next chapter of the series is going to be set around the Fourth of July Weekend. That has been out there, but we also got more clarity as to how many weeks / months that is from what we’ve seen this season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill notes not only how far ahead the next season will be, but also the impetus for the story picking up again:

… I think we will pick up on Langdon’s first day back at work, but it’ll be more than a month…. The biggest driver of [the Season 2 time jump is] Langdon. Thirty days is probably the minimum he would have to do [after the events of season 1]. You can do 60, 90… and part of [the time jump] is driven by when we can shoot in Pittsburgh. We’re going to shoot in September again. It has to look like the right time of year, whether it’s spring, summer or fall, and we’ve done fall [in Season 1]. We’re going to do Fourth of July weekend. Nine, basically 10 months later, gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim and catch up with everyone. And with it being Langdon’s first day back, we get to catch up as he catches up with all those people.

Ultimately, we do still think that Robby will be the main driver of the story but at the same time, we recognize why you need some other people to be an impetus as well. We are just glad at this point that you will see more of Langdon, given that this was never a guarantee.

Related – See some other intel now about The Pitt season 2 and what we can expect from Jack Abbot

Do you think that The Pitt season 2 will be focused on Langdon in a way because of the setting?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







