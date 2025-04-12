The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Will we get more Shawn Hatosy?

Through much of the first season of The Pitt, we know that we were in a pretty tricky spot when it comes to Shawn Hatosy’s Jack Abbot. After all, this was the doctor responsible for running the night shift at the ER, meaning that he was present at the start of the season and then closer to the end. We did get more of him than expected during the final episodes, mostly due to the mass shooting at PittFest spilling over into the night.

So is there a chance that Abbot could ever venture to the day shift? Will we see the character again? Let’s just say that the Animal Kingdom alum is open to coming back for more.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, Hatosy made it very clear that no matter the form it takes, he would love to be coming back:

I love every minute of making the show, and I would love to come back in any capacity that they would have me.

Now, we know that there are plans to get to work fast on the second season and we tend to think that on some level, we’re going to be seeing the writers work to ensure that Shawn is back around on some level. Even if he is not in every episode, it feels clear at this point that viewers love having this guy around. We do still think that everyone will be careful when it comes to how much to include him, though, mostly because if Abbot is suddenly on the day shift, who is in charge of things at night? That’s another thing that you do have to be concerned about at this point.

