Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 12, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we have a hard time blaming anyone who wants more of the show at this point, given that it has been almost two months since the last iteration of the show came to a close.

Now, alas, we do come once more to reporting the bad news for this particular occasion: There is no episode of the sketch show on tonight. There is also not going to be one for a good while still. Expect for the premiere to air in late September or early October; hopefully, in the weeks leading up to that we will hear about the first host. For now, it does seem as though someone from the new Superman film is the top contender to host — and why wouldn’t they be? We do tend to think the show leans into some trends of the summer straight out of the game.

Now if there is one thing we are sure some people behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live are lamenting, it is the rather simple fact that a lot of the headlines write now are not going to be covered at all when the show comes back. We are, unfortunately, looking at just too long of a wait! As great as it would be to get a little more jokes from the writers in the interim, that is just not going to happen.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can just do as a longtime SNL can is just cross our fingers and hope that we are going to be seeing a lot of cast members from season 50 back. Even if turnover is a part of life for a show like this, at the same time there was no indication at the end of last season anyone would be leaviing. We don’t want the rug pulled out from under anyone!

