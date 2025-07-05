Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 5, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given the continued state of the political climate, we do not fault anyone for continuing to want more of the show.

Alas, this is where we remind you that wanting it and getting it in the middle of summer are two very different things, and this does bring us to the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Instead, we are in a spot where we are, more than likely, still going to be waiting until the end of September or early October to see it back.

So in the meantime, is there anything more we will hear about the upcoming season? Well after Emmy nominations are announced, we imagine that there is at least a slight chance that some interviews featuring cast members will come out and within those, they could at least comment to a certain extent about the future. We do not want to throw our hopes sky-high by any means, mostly because season 51 probably will not start to come together fully until early September. Just remember that new episodes are literally written days before they air!

If you do love the current iteration of the cast, the one silver lining we can offer is that as of this writing, we’ve heard nothing that suggests that we are going to see any huge shifts. Most of the people we saw in season 50 may, in theory, want to come back — otherwise, why wouldn’t there be a proper goodbye at the end of last season? Of course, we also are aware that changes do happen out of the control of the main players — and we have to keep that in mind.

