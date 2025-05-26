Saturday Night Live season 51: Star on possible cast changes

We know that entering Saturday Night Live season 51 this fall, there is at least a decent chance that we are going to see a few different things change. Honestly, it would be strange if that didn’t happen! This is a universe that has always evolved and we see no real reason to think that this wouldn’t happen now.

After all, just consider the number of longtime cast members at this point, whether it be Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, or Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost or Michael Che. There was nothing within the season 50 finale that made us think 100% that anyone is for sure leaving, but that remains a possibility. It is also a chance that someone departs midway through a season, which we saw in the past with Cecily Strong.

Speaking in a new interview with Page Six, Thompson himself alluded to the idea that some changes could be coming:

“Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year … You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions over the summer … it’s always like you want your kids to stay young.”

Thompson himself said that he doesn’t want to feel like he is just taking a spot away from someone else, but he has also said in the past that he has no intention of leaving. We tend to think that he will be back, but we remain concerned about some of the other cast members. In particular, you could argue that after season 50 would be the perfect exit point for Jost and Che, especially since Colin’s wife Scarlett Johansson hosted the season 50 finale and they’ve done almost everything that they can with the whole joke-swap bit.

Hopefully, come late august / early September, we are going to have a better sense of what the future may hold.

