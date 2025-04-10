The Pitt season 2 premiere date: January 2026 targeted

With the finale for The Pitt right around the corner, what better time is there to have a discussion about a season 2 premiere date?

Now, it is understandable if some out there are concerned that we are going to see some super-long wait between seasons … mostly because that is something that has been fairly common as of late. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that there is a real need to restore television back to an annual model, one where there are new episodes ready to go on a fairly regular basis.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado now, let’s get to some of the good news. According to a report from Variety, the hope is for season 2 to arrive in January 2026, with production starting off in late spring / early summer. That may be a quick turnaround, but it is feasible with a show of this nature.

Also in the same piece, series star / executive producer Noah Wyle noted that for his character of Dr. Robby, there’s hardly a guarantee that he is just going to get better right away:

“In a perfect world, this show goes several seasons, so we don’t have to rush this process … It’s a really interesting road that he’s about to embark on.”

Of course the anticipation/expectations for the next season will be sky-high, and for a pretty good reason. We are talking here about a show that genuinely surprised a lot of people out there with its quality. We do think that there was a hope that it would be a top-tier medical drama, but it feels now like Wyle is a legitimate Emmy contender for the humanity he’s brought to this role.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering The Pitt finale, including a sneak peek for what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 when it arrives over on Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







