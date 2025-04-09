The Pitt season 1 episode 15 (finale) sneak peek: Robby reflects

In just over 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see The Pitt season 1 finale arrive at Max — so how emotional will it be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s remind everyone out there of what Dr. Robby has gone through so far this season. Remember that he has lost a number of patients, dealt with a mass shooting, and also witnessed a betrayal when Langdon tried to hide some of his pill habit from him. So much has fallen apart and at the same time, he is still standing.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak preview from The Pitt finale that puts most of the focus on Robby looking at a wall full of portraits of frontline heroes — and we can’t be altogether shocked that Dr. Adamson is up there for everyone to see. This was Robby’s mentor and he’s struggled with that loss all season. Dana encourages him in the preview, and you have to hope that this alone is going to be enough in order to ensure that Noah Wyle’s character is going to move into a better spot as the show moves forward.

In the end, our hope is that we are going to have a chance to see closure to at least a number of the big stories we’ve seen this season. Of course, our hope is that Robby exits the episode in a better spot mentally than he’s been as of late. We know that nobody can change or evolve that much within the span of a single day, but there are still ways that you can grow as a person.

