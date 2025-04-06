The Pitt season 2 timeframe revealed; when is it set?

As you get prepared for the season 1 finale of The Pitt on Max later this week, we are getting lucky to learn a few things already about season 2.

So, where should we start? Well, let’s make it rather simple: The plan is to tell another 15-hour story, but this time over a key part of the year. Speaking at a recent Contenders panel per Deadline, it was officially revealed that the show is going to be set over a Fourth of July Weekend. The premise of that alone makes it feel like there could be a number of medical emergencies. Also, when you think about it, there really are not too many shows that are actually set around this period of time. Doesn’t that leave the door open for some interesting stuff at the same time?

At the same event, star Noah Wyle indicated to the aforementioned publication the sort of people who they would love to have on board moving forward:

“We’re calling all pros … We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

One of the things that The Pitt proved throughout season 1 is that big names are not required to make the story successful. Wyle is easily the most notable person in the cast, with most of the rest of it featuring either relative unknowns or longtime character actors. While there may be people (including some ER alumni) who would be great on the show, it also feels like you want to avoid stunt casting. If you find the right role for someone, go for it. Otherwise, why risk immersion?

