The Pitt season 1 episode 15 (finale): After McKay’s arrest…

In just a matter of days, The Pitt season 1 episode 15 is going to arrive, and hopefully bring closure to a number of stories.

So how in the world will this agonizing day at the hospital end for some of these characters? Well, for one Dr. McKay, there’s a chance it may conclude with a trip to a police station. We’ve seen this story play out with the ankle monitor for most of the season and in the closing minutes of episode 14, she was arrested for tampering with it.

So what is going through her character’s head after that arrest? Well, in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what Fiona Dourif (who plays McKay) had to say on the subject:

It was a reminder for her. Even filming it was humiliating, because it was this flood of remembering that you are not good enough. It was that, and then very quickly it became rage at the situation and the injustice of it. Still the inner thread of it is that it was my fault. Mostly, it’s just utter humiliation that it is happening in front of everybody.

Ultimately, the hope at this point is that we’re going to see some characters come to McKay’s defense, largely because of everything that she does in order to help patients over the course of the day. We recognize fully that what she did got law enforcement’s attention, but can they view her with any sympathy at all? In general, we’re just hoping for a finale that delivers at least some surprises and happy endings for a few characters. It is possible that there will be a cliffhanger, but we don’t think that is essential for a story being told in real time.

