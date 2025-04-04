The Pitt season 1 episode 15 (finale) promo: How will it end?

Next week on Max, we hope that you are ready for The Pitt season 1 episode 15 — after all, the finale is just about here!

How can you describe a story of this magnitude? Well, one way would be to say the same thing about it that we have for the better part of the season — it is going to be emotional. How can it not be, all things considered? Robby has had a breakdown, characters’ jobs are on the line, and everyone has already worked their way through a mass shooting event.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full preview for the final episode — one that does feature new crises. Meanwhile, Langdon freaks out with Dana over his future, which makes a lot of sense. Even though he came back to help amidst the mass shooting, that does not mean that his long-term status is safe following what Santos pointed out to Robby previously.

What are we the most worried about?

Well, it is rather simple: Robby is on the roof! If you think back to the start of the season, we had that really emotional scene with Jack and Noah Wyle’s character up there, where the former was in great peril after a long night. We hope that someone is going to be there for Robby now — doesn’t he need that, all things considered?

We are lucky to know ahead of the finale that there is going to be a season 2; yet, at the same time, there is no guarantee that everyone in the hospital will be back. This world is an ecosystem of its own and by virtue of that, someone could leave at any given moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s The Pitt right now

What do you think we are going to be seeing entering The Pitt season 1 episode 15 when it airs?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







