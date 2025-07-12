IT: Welcome to Derry premiere date: New Stephen King tease

If you were hoping for more specifics regarding IT: Welcome to Derry today, you are certainly in luck thanks to Stephen King himself!

In a new post on Twitter this week, the famed author indicated that the prequel series is going to be coming to HBO this October, a move that makes basically all the sense in the world. Why wouldn’t you want a horror franchise out around that time? This is also potentially the biggest possible hit the network has over the rest of the year and they will likely be eager to make a meal out of if they possibly can.

If you have not heard too much about the show itself as of yet, the synopsis below at least indicates the setting:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

Clearly, they are not wanting to give too much more away right now, but what we are personally rather eager for here is a larger expansion of this particular horror universe and some of the people involved. Sure, there are some franchises that do get a lot of lore over time, but when you are releasing several movies versus a TV show, the format can get repetitive. Here, there is a real chance to slow down the pace a little bit and give everyone a chance to get to know the people a little bit better. By virtue of that, the upside here is beyond tremendous and we’re pumped already to see the end result.

Hopefully, a full trailer is going to be revealed at some point in September…

