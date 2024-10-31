IT: Welcome to Derry: New HBO teases, premiere date hopes

In honor of today being Halloween, what better time is there to set the stage for IT: Welcome to Derry over at HBO and Max? The long-awaited prequel has been anticipated for a long time and today, we got another clear reminder that it is coming next year.

Now, would it be nice if the network narrowed that down further? A million percent, but we are at least happy to have a few new official details today.

Take, for starters, an official logline that sets the stage further for what is ahead:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

For those who are wondering, Muschietti is going to be directing four episodes of the nine-episode series, which also features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård in the cast. Clearly, there are some great people involved here including a certain Pennywise — so will this live up to the legacy of the movies? That is the question mark right now.

We know that for some, there could easily be questions regarding whether or not we needed a TV-series version of this world, especially since at times, horror works best when there is a certain amount of brevity included. However, at the same time we really like a lot of the people involved here! The potential is 100% here for the show to deliver the goods, so we just have to wait and see if that happens. It is at least nice to know that HBO is picking the show up, as it is one of the new series (alongside Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin) that have shifted over there as a part of new strategy from Warner Bros. Discovery.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

