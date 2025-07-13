Doctor Who season 16: What does Ncuti Gatwa know?

We know that Ncuti Gatwa has officially departed Doctor Who following the events of the season 15 finale. With that being said, has he been tipped off at all regarding what is coming up next?

Well, in a word, the answer is no — the actor is in the same boat as a lot of us. Speaking on BBC Radio 4, the actor simply said that he is done, and he has not been told much else: “I’ve finished playing Doctor Who, we all saw the gold sparkle – or did we, I don’t know? I just don’t know who the next Doctor Who is, but it’s certainly not me.”

Gatwa’s comment is tied in part to the idea that Billie Piper turned up in his place at the end of the finale — and yet, she was never confirmed to be playing The Doctor. This cliffhanger was almost designed by Russell T. Davies to figure out and determine the future of the franchise. Disney+ is seemingly moving on and will not renew their streaming arrangement, and that means finding another international partner to go along with BBC One. This is a process that could take months if not longer, and that is why there are no realistic timetables to when the show will be back. Personally, the best that we can hope for is that there is an opportunity to see this at some point in 2028. Maybe a Christmas Special in 2027? That would be great, but one thing that we’ve learned over the years is that the world of TV often moves slowly, especially when you need a new cast.

In the interim, let’s just hope that more viewers do eventually catch some of Gatwa’s run as The Doctor; there were some really fantastic stories told within there.

