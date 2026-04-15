The White Lotus season 4 premiere date hopes as filming starts

We recognize that it will be some time before we check in at the latest The White Lotus resort again — but there is more news to share today!

In a press release, HBO itself noted that filming has officially begun on season 4, which is being set primarily in the French Riviera. Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco will serve as primary locations, but production “will also take place in Paris, though the story will remain along the Côte d’Azur.”

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While everyone is doing their best to be fairly secretive about what is to come, the official logline at least gives us something more to cling to:

The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival.

We have a specific event for the show this time! That makes it a little different, and perhaps far more fictional star-studded, than any chapter so far. The cast officially includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Other performers include the likes of Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet.

Will there be any references to past seasons?

It is still possible but for now, it is clear that Mike White and HBO are keeping some things under wraps. This show does tend to surprise, as we have seen in the past with certain people turning up. We’ll just have to wait and see, given that we do not anticipate this version of the show premiering until later the spring or summer of next year.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into The White Lotus season 4 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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