Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, April 15, 2026?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, what all can we say about both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we go ahead and note that this is a time of the year where there is some relative uncertainty when it comes to programming. We’re not at the start of May sweeps yet, so there are networks who like to make us wait for more shows to air. This is precisely where we are at present. The One Chicago franchise is going to be in repeats tonight … but there is still some good news.

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So what can we go ahead and say? Well, the three series are going to be airing next week starting with the medical show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it feels like we’re going to see all the shows through to the end of the season.

If you want to get even more insight on what is ahead here, let’s just say that we are happy to help — and all you have to do is look below.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 18, “Things Left Unsaid” – 04/22/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A horrific car accident puts a family’s fate in the hands of the Gaffney staff. Ripley questions Lenox and her increasingly reckless behavior. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 18, “Instinct” – 04/22/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While in the field, Violet and Novak are thrust into a dangerous and fast?escalating situation, forcing them to rely on their instincts to protect both themselves and a vulnerable patient. TV-14

Chicago PD season 13 episode 18, “The Wicked River” – 04/22/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A deadly house party leads the Intelligence Unit to uncover a family’s alarming secret. Atwater faces a personal turning point. TV-14

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming soon we do not want you missing.

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