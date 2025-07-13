NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere date confirmed; what’s next?

We have known for a good while that an NCIS: Origins season 2 is coming to CBS — now, why not celebrate an actual date?

On Friday, the folks at the network officially confirmed that the Austin Stowell led prequel series is going to be coming back on the air come Tuesday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Very little has changed when it comes to the timeslot, as it is going to be wedged between the flagship show and the Sydney spin-off. Fingers crossed that we get a good 18-20 episodes coming up filled with new cases, but also interesting moments of backstory for some of the characters.

So what are we hoping to see within the next phase of NCIS: Origins? A lot is going to begin first and foremost with learning the truth about Lala Dominguez. Is the character dead? Signs point towards yes after the car accident in the finale but at the same time, the producers have not confirmed anything. It doesn’t seem like Gibbs had any contact with her in the show’s main timeline, especially since he never spoke of her at all.

Meanwhile, we know already that the writers have introduced Diane Sterling, who will eventually become Gibbs’ wife and, eventually, ex-wife. This story could play out over time and beyond that, the character’s progression as a leader should be pretty well-documented. This is something that is going to be playing out over time and in the end, let’s just hope that it feels natural — and that we get to find out more about some other people at the same exact time.

Odds are, we are going to have a chance to see a new trailer for the second season at some point in September — it’s hard to imagine anything before then.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

