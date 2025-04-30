NCIS: Origins season 2: Austin Stowell on Diane’s arrival

For everyone out there who is excited about NCIS: Origins season 2, we know that there is one major change to the story. After all, we are talking here about a situation where Diane is now in the story! This is a future wife / ex-wife for Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and we knew that this was a moment that was coming up on the show at some point.

So now that the moment is here, what is she going to bring to the table — and what will this relationship look like? There is a lot that is worth getting into here.

For the time being, why not listen to what Austin Stowell had to say about this relationship? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor had the following to say:

“Gibbs is one of those people that he can feel something and then stifle it pretty quickly … But he also knows his gut really well. He knows his instincts are right on.

“She’s able to disarm him right away in this very vulnerable point in his life where he’s packing up the house … It’s one of the worst processes that one can go through. So for her to be able to not piss him off and have him throw her out of the house is a win already. The fact that he starts to show her around, and she says something about his eyes, and he takes the compliment. There’s no scowl. He’s caught off guard.”

One of the things that we are most curious about the story here is that we have a good sense of why this relationship may not work — at least from Gibbs’ point of view. Not only is he feeling grief about Kelly and Shannon, but you are adding Lala to the mix as well. This pain may overwhelm him.

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 when it arrives?

