Is Mariel Molino leaving NCIS: Origins; is Lala Dominguez dead?

Is Mariel Molino leaving NCIS: Origins following the events of the season 1 finale? At this point, it feels fair to argue so. How did Lala Dominguez survive what we saw in those final minutes?

For those who missed it, Lala was heading to Gibbs shortly after her conversation with Macy, where she was effectively able to save his career by linking herself to what happened to Pedro Hernandez. Unfortunately, she flipped her car as she tried to stop herself from hitting a little girl on the street. It is the sort of thing that absolutely feels deadly … or is it?

Well, here is what is interesting. In a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner David J. North stops short of confirming that Lala is dead:

Going into this whole project, we knew we wanted to take big swings, we knew we wanted to do this more “streaming for broadcast” — Amy Reisenbach as president of [CBS] has been so supportive of that. I won’t officially say that Lala is dead, but certainly we went into this saying that we needed to give ourselves the wiggle room to take these big swings and do what we felt was right. And Mariel [Molino, who plays Lala] is just a powerhouse, I’m blown away by her performance in that finale and knowing what she was going to have to go through physically for that ending. She was a trouper. She said, “I’m here to do what you guys want to do, and let’s just see where things go.”

Here is the crazy thing — we do actually think that Lala has to die now, even if we hate it. She clearly loved Gibbs and he felt the same, but he also met his future wife turned ex-wife Diane that same night. We don’t know how she stays and recovers from this and is a part of his life. It also makes sense now why Gibbs would not talk about her; this is a love he never had, someone who did everything she could to help him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

