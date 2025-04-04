The Pitt season 1 episode 14: Did Robby recover from breakdown?

The Pitt season 1 episode 14 has officially come and gone, and we don’t think it is a surprise to anyone that it was emotional. How could it not be? Remember that Robby had a breakdown at the end of episode 13 in the hospital, and it felt like he may not be able to go back.

However, at the same time, it was abundantly clear that these people needed him back to work. Everything was still on the verge of falling apart following the shooting, and they did not have a ton of hospitals. Heck, they even relied on Langdon despite the fact that he was sent home earlier in the day. If you ever needed a reminder of the delicate state of things, we believe that it is.

So why did Robby go back? Well, some of it is just the nature of the job. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what star / executive producer Noah Wyle had to say:

“Most of the people that do this for a living prefer to bury themselves in work. As traumatic as work seems to us laymen, it’s actually a place where they are extremely comfortable and competent and confident in their skills. And I think that much like after Collins’s miscarriage or Dana getting punched, everybody’s had the opportunity to go home and what’s waiting for you at home is reflection on what you’ve just been through and that is sometimes not easy to dive right into. It’s easier to just extend your shift and be around and in the company of people who understand and have a sense of empathy for what you’re going through.”

We have loved much of what we’ve seen on the show so far and yet, we remain super-nervous for what will be coming up next. How can we not? The finale may choose to deliver more shocking and/or devastating stuff.

