America’s Got Talent: Did The Boykinz get Golden Buzzer?

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to see The Boykinz hit the stage. They are a girl group, one who did feel inspired by Mel B. and the Spice Girls from the past.

What we love about them personally is that this was a fusion group in so many ways. Sure, there was that country-music element to them, but also a lot of R&B and a little pop mixed in. The four women were sisters, and you can see from how they performed that they put a ton of time into the choreography. The song of “Fell in Love with a Cowboy” was absolutely catchy, and that is the sort of thing you really need in the event you are going to make a splash.

In general, we will say that the group drew one of the biggest reactions from the crowd all season — really to the point that it was hard to hear their vocals. They were pure entertainment through and through, and it honestly feels already like they could have a big career after this.

The moment the performance ended, the big question that we had was simply whether or not we were going to see them get a Golden Buzzer. There was so much talk in the previews about whether or not we are going to see it happen, and Howie was the one who had it available. He wanted to ask the group something but before he could, Terry Crews came out and pressed it instead! He managed to use his second one this season for a group who could end up being potential winners.

As for Howie, you snooze and you lose.

