Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4 spoilers: April & Jonathon?

As we look more towards Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4, are we really going to see something happen with April and Jonathon?

Well, we knew that the show wanted to push the possibility of some sort of messy romance between the Golden crew and the younger cast. However, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is much ado but nothing. This show likely just feels like this is a chance to create some content and get some chatter online. Jonathon needs a rose in order to stick around and if Jill is not an option, who is?

Based on the promo that we saw at the end of the episode tonight, it does appear as though there will be some sort of scramble. Also, we could see a surprise at the Rose Ceremony. This might involve April and Jonathan, or just someone else entirely.

One other thing that you should expect at this point? For starters, some new arrivals to Paradise … but then also a lot of drama with Kat at the center of it. You really can’t be surprised about that. On paper, it really doesn’t feel like there is a way for her and Dale to go the distance; yet, at the same time, this is the show that has surprised us before and because of that, it feels possible in theory that it could happen again.

Just remember here that time in Paradise moves quickly. With that in mind, the entirety of the relationships in this place could be really different by the time we get to the end of the next installment. (One thing we should note is that it is going to be two hours on Monday; that may be the new format.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

