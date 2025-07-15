Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 3 spoilers: A huge advantage?

We’ve known for a good while that the arrival of Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 3 would bring the Golden cast to the beach. Now, what is happening beyond that tonight? This is something that we are excited to dig into a little bit more at this point.

At the end of episode 2, we did at least get a small taste of what is coming now courtesy of what transpired with Justin. He tried to give a rose to Susie, who was quick to refuse it. What does he do now? It seems as though he could be taking off, but is there a rose he will hand over to someone first? This is all very messy, and it is far from the only thing that may be this way here.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

As the fallout from the previous night’s rose ceremony reaches its climax, Justin, Lexi and Susie grapple with their next move. Just when things begin to settle, the arrival of the Goldens turns Paradise on its head, sparking fresh chemistry, unexpected connections, and a bold and new energy between generations. Later, Andrew and Sean show up with date cards in hand, while Jesse Palmer stirs the pot with a daring twist: the beachgoer who confesses to the biggest jaw-dropping secret will gain a massive advantage in Paradise.

The advantage is what we are the most curious about, mostly because of the fact that this is not a competitive show. Is it just an extra date card, or a chance to buy another week if you don’t get a rose? We do at least like the idea of the series trying to really test some things out at this point in its run.

What are you most eager to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 3 tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

