Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2: Is Justin leaving?

We knew that at some point on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2 that we were going to get a Rose Ceremony. Yet, this took a really long time. Why are we getting three-hour episodes?

Well, what made this episode different from the premiere is that the men were the ones with the power. There were six with them and with the arrival of a number of new women, some major decisions needed to be had. We honestly felt bad for some of the newcomers, especially someone like Jill — how could she find a major connection in such a tiny amount of time?

Well, here is what we got at the Rose Ceremony:

-Spencer chose Jess, saying that Paradise with her has exceeded all expectations.

-Dale, who spent some time with Alli Jo, still chose Kat. We’ll see how that plays out for him.

-Jeremy had to choose between Bailey and Susie, and he opted to go with Bailey.

-Brian chose Parisa, which led to a lot of backlash over not keeping Zoe. There is deciding to not be with someone, but then there’s also how you handle it.

-Jonathon stuck with his relationship with Alexe, despite having a date earlier on with Jill.

What happened with Justin?

Lexi, Jill, Alli Jo, Zoe, and Susie were all left standing at the end of the episode. Justin and Susie had a history going into Paradise and yet, he was getting closer to Lexi and there was something going on there.

So what did he do? Well, he opted to give the rose to Susie out of all people, blindsiding Lexi along the way. He told her that he wanted to do it to protect her and keep her around, but she decided to not accept it. From there, Justin decided to leave the Ceremony … but did he leave Paradise? That is the cliffhanger, but we’re not sure anyone would want to accept his rose … or he would want to stay after this.

What did you think about the events of Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

