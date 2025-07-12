Ballard season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the release of season 1 at Prime Video, is there going to be a Ballard season 2? Or, is that it for the Maggie Q drama?

There are a few different places that we could theoretically start things off here, but we do think that it is worth noting that 100%, the series does end in a way that makes a season 2 possible. There is a cliffhanger that needs to be resoled and personally, we like to think that this represents the powers-that-be trying to dare the folks at the streaming service to do something. Will they? That’s a separate question altogether.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, Ballard has things both going for and against it. In the case of the former, we certainly do not believe that this is the costliest show that the Amazon-owned service has, and there will be some ways to turn it around faster than other series out there. (In other words, a season 2 could air next year and without some awful wait.) However, the release strategy for it was honestly weird. Rather than adopting a model similar to Bosch: Legacy, the entirety of season 1 released all at once. Given that you have a relatively similar show on at the same time in Countdown, it would have made far more sense to release an episode or two a week so that viewers could get more hooked on your show. That didn’t happen and as a result of that, here we are.

Ultimately, our fear is that Ballard is going to get lost in the shuffle and viewers will forget to watch it — heck, a number of them may not even know that it is there. If the series does end after season 1, it would be a sad conclusion to an era — just remember for a moment that the original Bosch was one of Amazon’s first streaming hits. Where would they be now without it?

Do you want to see a Ballard season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







