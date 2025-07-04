BMF season 4 episode 6 spoilers: More on ‘Bad Religion’

Next week on Starz, yo u are going to have a chance to dive into BMF season 4 episode 6 — do you want to learn a little more about it?

Well, over the course of “Bad Religion” one of the primary stories may just be Terry realizing that working in St. Louis is even harder than expected … and that means a lot of different conflicts. You’re going to have a lot of drama throughout this part of the story, but then also something a bit more emotional with Charles and Lucille. To be more specific, there is a subject covered there that you do not really see that much on television: Life after love, and people being still involved in each others’ lives:

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full BMF season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what to expect?

Terry’s attempts at gaining ground in St. Louis only result in more conflict, leading Meech to intervene. Meanwhile, Lucille and Charles continue to navigate life living together, following their divorce.

On the other side of this episode…

Well, here is where we remind you that there is a hiatus coming! Starz does do these one-week breaks in the middle of their shows, and you are going to see that here on July 18. BMF will be returning on July 25 with a story titled “Enemy Within,” and the synopsis below offers up more of what’s ahead there:

Bryant is hot on the heels of BMF in Atlanta and may have hit the jackpot. Meech and Terry’s St. Louis problems get bigger. Stomping Ground’s first artist, Purdy, deals with an internal struggle after Meech and Terry work to revive her career.

In general, all of this should make it clear that there is a LOT to look forward to, and that’s without even getting to the home stretch of the season.

What do you most want to see moving into BMF season 4 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







