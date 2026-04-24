Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: More evidence of August

As of right now, it remains to be seen if Ted Lasso season 4 is officially going to premiere in August. Is there still evidence? Sure.

First and foremost, remember for a moment here that filming has been done for a while, and that led to Apple TV making it clear months ago that the soccer comedy is primed for summer. Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham suggested in the past that August is likely.

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So is there some further evidence out there right now suggesting that August is the target date? Let’s just say that, at least to a certain extent, that is the case. Apple recently confirmed that one of their biggest hits in Silo will be coming back in July. They often do tend to scale out some of their larger hits, so it does not make a lot of sense to air this show then and then Ted Lasso a couple of weeks later.

From where things stand right now, and with all the information we have, it seems like the best possible scenario here is for the new season to premiere in early August and then carry through at least the start of October. The focus here is going to be on a women’s team at AFC Richmond. We do tend to think that for better or worse, a lot of major characters will be back. Some, like Rebecca, Higgins, and the administrative staff, should be around in a larger capacity. As for some of the players from the men’s team, they could just be recurring players or guest stars.

Above all else, we are really just hoping that we are going to see the same humor and heart that we had across the first three seasons, especially the show’s peak back in season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Ted Lasso, including other insight on what’s to come

What are you most eager to see on Ted Lasso season 4 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

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