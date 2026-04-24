Matlock season 3 spoilers: EP on new Matty, Olympia firm

We have known for some time that heading into Matlock season 3 on CBS, there would be some changes. With that being said, it was also unclear just how big said changes would be.

So where could things be going as we move forward? Well, remember for starters that the Wellbrexa case is over and because of that, everything is poised to change. Matty and Olympia are venturing out to start their own firm, and we are sure that a lot of new trials and tribulations are going to come with that. Watching everything play out here will just be one part of the fun.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about some of the upcoming plans, here is what showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman had to say:

We have a lot of exciting storytelling [ahead]. There will be a part of Jacobson Moore in it, but we are leaving with a lot of forward momentum, and things will be very different in the third season in an exciting way. We get to shake up our storytelling and really build a great new, contained mystery that relates to but is not a part of the old mystery, and it gives us a lot of fresh storytelling. Even though you repeat certain elements in a procedural, I don’t want the show to ever be repetitive. The cases of the week are the things that stay consistent, but I want us to always be pushing our characters into new situations, new challenges, and really make the storytelling as exciting as it can be.

Rest assured that a number of characters from the first two seasons will be back — but in what capacity? That is something that we hope to learn more about over the weeks and months to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including the latest season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 3 when it airs?

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