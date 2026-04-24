Matlock season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

In the wake of tonight’s big Matlock season 2 finale on CBS, what better time is there to learn something more about season 3? We know that more is coming and within that, it is really a matter of when we will see it.

We do not think it comes as much of a surprise here, but we are of course happy to know that a season 3 is coming for the Kathy Bates series. It remains incredibly popular and beyond just that, there are going to be more stories to tell — even if it also feels like we are entering a brand-new chapter. The Wellbrexa story, by all accounts, will be tied together at the conclusion to this year.

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Now, here is where a little bit of the bad news comes into play as we will be waiting for a good while to see the third season air. CBS has put the show on the schedule for midseason, meaning that January is at the earliest, when it could be back. All current indicators are that this was actually the producers’ request for this, as it gives them more time to formulate what the next version of the show looks like. Given that Matlock has been hugely successful both critically and commercially, you do want to make sure that you keep that momentum going for as long as you can.

From where we sit, our general feeling is that we are not going to see the series radically change what it is all that much. There will still be some story-of-the-week arcs that do take on topical issues, but there is often something deeper that bubbles underneath the surface. At this point, we would be shocked to see something different play out.

Related – Learn more about the reason for the Matlock premiere-date wait

What are you most eager to see moving into Matlock season 3 when it does premiere?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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