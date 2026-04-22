Matlock season 3 premiere date: Show EP on long wait

Following the end of Matlock season 2 on CBS, you may be aware that a rather long wait is ahead. The show has been renewed for more but at the same time, all signs suggest that it will not be arriving until midseason — think early 2027 at the earliest.

So what gives with that? We understand that there could be concerns about the network’s support of the Kathy Bates show but rest assured, they are still more than happy with what they are getting. The reason for the wait is actually due to a request from showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman.

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In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some more of what the executive producer had to say on the subject:

“I asked for it with the network. We had a talk … I just feel like we had so much stuff to think about because we really landed the plane on this and we really thought that was important because we didn’t want to keep dragging out the same story and the characters have to get to someplace real emotionally.”

Ultimately, we are glad that CBS was incredibly supportive about this, mostly for one simple reason: Not every series gets this opportunity. Turning around shows like this every year can be tough and for Matlock in particular, there are challenges given that season 2 is poised to really wind down the Wellbrexa arc. Moving forward, it does appear as though there are plans to shift things in some different directions. Will we get a sense of that at the end of the finale? Urman does love big cliffhangers, so we would not be surprised about any of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including what else is ahead in the finale

What are you most excited to see moving into the Matlock season 2 finale, let alone season 3?

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