Matlock season 2 finale spoilers: More on Gina Rodriguez role

Can you believe that we are going to be seeing the Matlock season 2 finale in just a matter of days? This is going to be an epic two-parter that offers closure on a number of different topics and one of the big ones is clear: The Wellbrexa case that has defined the show from the beginning.

No matter how it ends, it does appear as though the cast and crew are going to be segueing into something new in the already-renewed third season. Will that involve Gina Rodriguez? There is somewhat of a mystery there but even it not, the actress’ reunion with showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman is poised to be epic. There is, after all, going to be a chance to see her take on some exciting material, and also go at it with none other than Kathy Bates.

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In speaking about all of this further, here is some of what Matlock star Skye P. Marshall had to say to TVLine recently:

“Jennie knew exactly what she was capable of and took her all the way to the edge and beyond … She came to play, and Jennie Snyder Urman could not wait to get her two leading ladies, Gina Rodriguez and Kathy Bates, together to go toe-to-toe … [Gina and Jennie] already had such a deep trust, a deep understanding, and wow, that collaboration right there alone is worth sitting on the couch for two hours because her character is nothing like you’ve seen before.”

Given everything that we have had a chance to see on the show over the years, we tend to think a cliffhanger is inevitable. The real mystery here is just what it looks like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Matlock, including other intel on what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into the Matlock season 2 finale?

Are you anticipating some sort of huge jaw-dropper at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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